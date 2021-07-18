Black Maple Capital Management LP Invests $100,000 in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,008,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $10,868,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Foley Trasimene Acquisition news, major shareholder William P. Foley II acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard N. Massey sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,348. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

