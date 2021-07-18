Black Maple Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 65,000 Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 83,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 540,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith Micro Software Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.