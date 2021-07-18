BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.27.

BJRI stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.27.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.