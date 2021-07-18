BitCore Achieves Market Cap of $5.26 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 19% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $5.26 million and $627,175.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,442.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,908.11 or 0.06068630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.55 or 0.01391591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00377075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00132142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.95 or 0.00632738 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00391384 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.65 or 0.00297834 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

