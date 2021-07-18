Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $65.02 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.45 or 0.00080710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $472.60 million and approximately $65.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,526.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.59 or 0.01387989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00392572 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000203 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

