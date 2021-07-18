Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the June 15th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $6,618,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the first quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 137.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 92,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $306.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

