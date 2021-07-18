BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00.

BIGC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.76. 876,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.99. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after buying an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

