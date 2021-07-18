BiFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $65,033.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $65,033.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BiFi Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

