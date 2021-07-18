Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $558,073.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00147807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,817.69 or 1.00087350 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,785,840 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

