BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. 18,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,946,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $542.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BEST during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in BEST by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BEST in the first quarter valued at $142,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

