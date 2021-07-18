Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ITM Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ITM Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.63.

OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

