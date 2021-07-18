Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Insider Sells $5,280,834.60 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) insider David R. Shaman sold 80,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $5,280,834.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

