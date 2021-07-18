BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 143.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

