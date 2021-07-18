Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,914 shares of company stock worth $7,577,087. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.