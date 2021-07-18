Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

