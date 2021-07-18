Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after buying an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after buying an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,824,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

UL stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.