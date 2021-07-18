Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $563,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after acquiring an additional 319,803 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

