Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 4,540 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 75.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 491,284 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 314,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 434.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FSKR stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.77%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

