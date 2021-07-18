Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $414.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.