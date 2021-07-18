Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at CIBC

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.24.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.59.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.3113657 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.