Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTEGF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.16.

OTCMKTS BTEGF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

