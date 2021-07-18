Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

BGH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.94. 82,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $17.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

