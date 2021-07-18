Barclays Trims Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Target Price to $40.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $2,340,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

