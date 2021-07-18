Barclays Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $415.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $386.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $392.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Cintas by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.