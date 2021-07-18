Barclays PLC Purchases 33,912 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 323,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 246,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 53,892 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 78,768 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.3% in the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

