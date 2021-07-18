Barclays PLC Purchases 2,632 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spok by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Spok by 148.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spok by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

