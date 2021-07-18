Barclays PLC Purchases 18,854 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9,108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 732.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

ABB stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.