Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 1,575.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,853 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 36.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 93,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.56%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

