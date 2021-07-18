Barclays PLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 159.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cass Information Systems worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.92 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46. The firm has a market cap of $589.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

