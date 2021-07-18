Barclays PLC Buys 5,952 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,228 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $3,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87. Suzano S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 90.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

