Barclays PLC Acquires 1,580 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after buying an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.53. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

