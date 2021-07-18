Barclays Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.78% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
