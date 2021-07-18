Barclays Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$26.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$31.38. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.56.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

