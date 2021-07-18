Barclays Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$12.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target upped by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.16.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.22 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The firm has a market cap of C$20.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.71.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Insiders acquired a total of 87,990 shares of company stock worth $903,727 in the last 90 days.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

