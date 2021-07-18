BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,132 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $49,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

