Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.11.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

