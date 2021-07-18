Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Denny’s by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Denny’s stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $950.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

