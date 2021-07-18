Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,735 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.41 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

