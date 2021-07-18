Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,243 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $259,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $47.59 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

