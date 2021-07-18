Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,297,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,505.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.17.

