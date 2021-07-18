Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.57 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of American Software worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $582,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Software by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 73,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Software by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $707,282.45. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a PE ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59. American Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

