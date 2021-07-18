Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Repay worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,312,000 after buying an additional 686,402 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after buying an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after acquiring an additional 345,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

RPAY opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. started coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Repay news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.