Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,729 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,942 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,932 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSOD opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.