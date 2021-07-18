Bank of Montreal Can Sells 4,037 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,443 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

KOD opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.68. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

