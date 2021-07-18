Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,950 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

