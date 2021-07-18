Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 153,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BZH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $520.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

