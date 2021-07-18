Bank of America Increases Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $141.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Bank of America from $119.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of PAG opened at $77.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $44.38 and a 1 year high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50. Insiders sold 50,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

