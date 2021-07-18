Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

BLDP stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.84.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.