Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Update

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 15th total of 107,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 771.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BADFF remained flat at $$26.38 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 655. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $36.28.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.