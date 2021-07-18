B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 310,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 8,048,083 shares.The stock last traded at $4.06 and had previously closed at $4.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTG. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.86.

Get B2Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $67,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.