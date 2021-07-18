B. Riley Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.36). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

